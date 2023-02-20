2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F bookings open: Launch price leaked

The bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F are now open and it’s expected to be launched soon. The Pulsar 220F will make a comeback in India with some minor updates.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F is back! The Pulsar 220F is an iconic motorcycle in the Indian market. First launched in 2007, it enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, this motorcycle has got several minor cosmetic and mechanical updates. While it was silently discontinued in April 2022, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is now making a comeback and bookings for the same are now open.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: What’s new?

In terms of design, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will remain largely identical to its predecessor. However, it is likely to get new colour schemes, including a Carbon edition. Powering the Pulsar 220F will be the same 220cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that develops 20 bhp and 18.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. However, the motor will be now OBD-2 compliant.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Hardware and features

The Pulsar 220F boasts basic underpinnings but they work in its favour. It gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, the Pulsar 220F will continue to get a semi-digital instrument cluster.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price and rivals

The last recorded price of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F was Rs 1.34 lakh and one can expect the new MY2023 model to cost under Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, as per the leaked reports. It will take on the Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF, etc.

