2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched: Priced from Rs 72,224

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated Platina 110 ABS in the Indian market. The 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,224, ex-showroom Delhi. It is worth mentioning that the Platina 110 is the first and the only motorcycle in the 110cc segment to get ABS.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.4 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Hardware and features

The Platina 110 ABS gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc at the front with a single-channel anti-lock braking system and a drum at the rear. In terms of features, it gets a digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said, “India accounts for highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter riders face panic braking scenarios frequently.”

He further added, “With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios. We are confident that 2-wheeler riders who face difficult riding situations would consider Platina 110 ABS to keep themselves and their loved ones safe with the best-in-segment braking technology.”

