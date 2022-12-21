scorecardresearch

2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: All you need to know

The new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been launched in India at Rs 72,224, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about India’s first ABS-equipped 110cc commuter motorcycle.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
The new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is offered in three colour schemes

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new Platina 110 ABS in India at a starting price of Rs 72,224, ex-showroom Delhi. It is the first and the only motorcycle in the 110cc segment to feature a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system). Here’s all you need to know about it. 

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS colours

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Design and colours

In terms of design, the 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS looks identical to its standard variants. At the front, it gets a halogen headlamp with an LED DRL and knuckle guards. The motorcycle has a sleek profile and is offered in three colour schemes. They are: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red and Saffire Blue.

Also Read
platina 110 abs engine specs

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Platina 110 ABS is a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.4 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

platina 110 abs features

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Hardware and features

This 110cc commuter motorcycle gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc at the front with a single-channel anti-lock braking system and a drum at the rear. In terms of features, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Price and rivals 

The new 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been priced at Rs 72,224, ex-showroom Delhi. It takes on the likes of the TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor iSmart, Hero Passion Pro, Honda CD 110 Dream, etc.

