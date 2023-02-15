2023 Bajaj Chetak e-scooter launch soon: More range, new features

The new 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be launched in India soon. It is expected to get more range and new features to take on the Hero Vida V1, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, etc.

Bajaj Auto will soon launch an updated version of the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. This Pune-based home-grown auto manufacturer ventured into the electric mobility segment in early 2020 with the Chetak e-scooter and since then it hasn’t received any update. Now, for the year 2023, the Bajaj Chetak is likely to get more range and new features.

2023 Bajaj Chetak: What to expect?

The new Bajaj Chetak will offer a slightly higher range than its predecessor as revealed by a homologation document. While the current model is claimed to deliver a mileage of 90 km per charge, the upcoming Chetak will offer a 108 km range on a single charge in ideal conditions. It’s worth noting that despite a bump in range, the Chetak will lag behind in terms of competition.

Bajaj Chetak vs rivals: Claimed range

Make and model Claimed range Bajaj Chetak (new & old) 108 km & 90 km Ather 450X 146 km Ola S1 Pro 181 km TVS iQube ST (upcoming) 145 km

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter: Specs and price

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8 kW electric motor. It develops 16 Nm of peak torque, gets two riding modes, Eco & Sport, and has a top speed of 70 kmph. The Chetak is currently priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom, and the upcoming MY2023 model might charge a slight premium over the current prices.

