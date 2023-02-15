2023 Bajaj Chetak e-scooter launch soon: More range, new features

Bajaj Auto will soon launch an updated version of the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. This Pune-based home-grown auto manufacturer ventured into the electric mobility segment in early 2020 with the Chetak e-scooter and since then it hasn’t received any update. Now, for the year 2023, the Bajaj Chetak is likely to get more range and new features.
2023 Bajaj Chetak: What to expect?
The new Bajaj Chetak will offer a slightly higher range than its predecessor as revealed by a homologation document. While the current model is claimed to deliver a mileage of 90 km per charge, the upcoming Chetak will offer a 108 km range on a single charge in ideal conditions. It’s worth noting that despite a bump in range, the Chetak will lag behind in terms of competition.
Bajaj Chetak vs rivals: Claimed range
|Make and model
|Claimed range
|Bajaj Chetak (new & old)
|108 km & 90 km
|Ather 450X
|146 km
|Ola S1 Pro
|181 km
|TVS iQube ST (upcoming)
|145 km
Bajaj Chetak e-scooter: Specs and price
The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8 kW electric motor. It develops 16 Nm of peak torque, gets two riding modes, Eco & Sport, and has a top speed of 70 kmph. The Chetak is currently priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom, and the upcoming MY2023 model might charge a slight premium over the current prices.
