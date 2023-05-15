2023 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: All you need to know

The 2023 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street will be launched in India soon. Here’s all you need to know about this cruiser motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto will soon re-launch the ‘Street’ version of the Avenger 220 after it was discontinued in early 2020. Currently, Bajaj’s Avenger cruiser motorcycle series includes the 160 Street and the 220 Cruise. The new 2023 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street will be sold alongside the 220 Cruise. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Design and features

In terms of design, the Avenger 220 Street will resemble its younger sibling. It is likely to be offered in two colour variants: Spicy Red and Ebony Black. This cruiser motorcycle will get a round-shaped headlamp, an LED DRL, a stubby exhaust and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street will be the same 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected DTS-i engine that also does its duty in the 220 Cruise. This motor churns out 18.76 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Price and rivals

The 2023 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has started arriving at its dealerships across India ahead of its official launch. As per some media reports, the new Avenger 220 Street has been priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom, which is the same as the price of the 220 Cruise. The Bajaj Avenger series don’t have any direct rivals in India.

