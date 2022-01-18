2022 Yezdi Roadster: Top 5 things you need to know about it

The new 2022 Yezdi Roadster has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about it!

Yezdi is back! Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has revived the iconic Yezdi brand in India with the launch of not one or two but three brand new motorcycles, namely Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. With a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh, ex-showroom, the Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle among the trio. In this article, we have shared with you the top 5 things you need to know about the new 2022 Yezdi Roadster.

Yezdi Roadster: Engine Specifications

Specification Yezdi Roadster Engine 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 29.2 hp at 7,300 RPM Torque 29 Nm at 6,500 RPM Gearbox 6-speed

The new Yezdi Roadster is powered by a BS6 compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 29.2 hp of maximum power at 7,300 RPM and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, this motorcycle gets twin exhausts.

Yezdi Roadster: Dimensions

Dimensions Yezdi Roadster Length N.A. Width N.A. Height N.A. Wheelbase 1440 mm Weight 184 kg Seat Height 790 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5-litres

Yezdi Roadster: Cycle Parts

Yezdi’s new Roadster motorcycle is based on a double-cradle frame. For suspension duties, it gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm unit at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Roadster gets an 18-inch tyre at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. These are tubeless tyres and the motorcycle gets alloy wheels.

Yezdi Roadster: Colours and Features

Yezdi is offering the Roadster in Dark and Chrome versions. The Dark version is available in Smoke Grey, Steel Blue, and Hunter Green colours, while the Chrome version is offered in Sin Silver, and Gallant Grey colours. In terms of features, the Roadster gets an all-LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a short/tall visor, bar-end mirrors, and fork cover gaiters, depending on the variant.

Yezdi Roadster: Price and Rivals

The Dark versions of the new 2022 Yezdi Roadster are priced in India between Rs 1.98 lakh – Rs 2.02 lakh while the Chrome versions retail at Rs 2.06 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The new Yezdi Roadster rivals the likes of Jawa Forty-Two 2.0, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.

