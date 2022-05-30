2022 Yamaha YZF-R25, MT-25 launched globally: India launch soon?

The new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and the MT-25 have been launched in the international markets. Is an India launch on the cards for these quarter-litre motorcycles? Read along to find out.

Yamaha has launched the new YZF-R25 and the MT-25 in the Japanese markets. The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and the MT-25 get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates. Moreover, they are now compliant with Reiwa 2 (equivalent to Euro 5) emission norms. Both these quarter-litre motorcycles are based on the same platform and share mechanicals with each other.

For the year 2022, the YZF-R25 gets new colours. Yamaha is also offering a special 60th Anniversary Edition model that flaunts a dual-tone white and red livery, inspired by the 1980 YZR-500. The Yamaha MT-25 also gets new colour schemes. But, there are some other significant updates too. For instance, it now gets USD front forks, an updated headlamp unit, etc.

Both these quarter-litre Yamaha motorcycles are powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This motor churns out 34.5 hp of maximum power and 23 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well. Moreover, the company is also offering an optional quick-shifter.

Talking about prices, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 has been priced from JPY 6,68,800 (appx. INR 4.06 lakh) while the MT-25 will retail from JPY 6,32,500 (appx. INR 3.84 lakh). Only 240 units of YZF-R25’s special 60th Anniversary Edition will be on sale for JPY 6,90,800 (appx. INR 4.19 lakh). While we would love Yamaha to launch these motorcycles in India, they are not expected to be launched here anytime soon.

