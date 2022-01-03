2022 Yamaha FZ-S Deluxe launched at Rs 1.18 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI has been launched in India and it now also gets a new range-topping Deluxe variant that has been priced at Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s what’s new in this motorcycle.

Yamaha Motor India has kickstarted the year 2022 with the launch of its updated FZ-S series. The new 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh. Moreover, the motorcycle is now also available in a new range-topping Deluxe variant that has been priced at Rs 1.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S Deluxe gets new colour schemes, new graphics on the body panels, LED turn indicators, and more.

Yamaha has made some subtle cosmetic changes in the FZ-S that enhance the appeal of the motorcycle. For instance, the motorcycle now gets an LED taillamp and its standard variant is offered in two colour shades, namely Matte Red and Dark Matte Blue. The new Deluxe variant, on the other hand, gets an LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, new body graphics, and coloured wheels. Both the variants of the FZ-S are also offered with Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

The new Yamaha FZ-S FI Deluxe is offered in three colour schemes. They are Metallic Black, Majesty Red, and Metallic Grey. The former two colour shades also get a new dual-tone brown and black coloured seat. The mechanicals of the motorcycle remains unchanged. Powering the new Yamaha FZ-S is the same old BS6 compliant 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 12.2 hp of maximum power at 7,250 RPM and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a single-channel ABS too.

