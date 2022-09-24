2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched: Priced at Rs 1.41 lakh

The new 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be available across Yamaha’s premium Blue Square outlets in the country.

Yamaha Motor India has today announced the prices of the MotoGP edition of the Aerox 155. The new 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 2,000 more than the standard version of this maxi-scooter. The Aerox 155 is available across Yamaha’s premium Blue Square outlets in the country.

Apart from the new Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, the Aerox 155 is offered in three other colour shades too. They are – Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion. The Yamaha Aerox 155 was first launched in India in September 2021 and while it isn’t a volume-churning product, this maxi-scooter has gained immense popularity in the country.

Powering the new Yamaha Aerox 155 is a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.79 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT and it gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology too.

In terms of features, the Aerox 155 gets an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The suspension duties on this maxi-scooter are performed by telescopic forks at the front and it gets twin spring-loaded shockers at the rear. It rides on large 14-inch alloy wheels and has a massive 25 litres of under-seat storage space.

For braking duties, the Yamaha Aerox 155 features a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. It also gets a single-channel ABS as standard. This maxi-scooter is currently priced from Rs 1.39 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The Yamaha Aerox 155 directly rivals the Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market.

