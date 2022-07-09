2022 TVS Ronin: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 TVS Ronin has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this latest offering from TVS.

TVS Motor Company recently ventured into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of the all-new Ronin. While the TVS Ronin looks like a scrambler, this homegrown two-wheeler maker says that it is a ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle. It has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the new TVS Ronin.

TVS Ronin: Design and Colours

The TVS Ronin is one good-looking motorcycle and it’s unlike anything we have seen from TVS so far. At the front, it gets a round-shaped LED headlamp with a T-shaped LED DRL. The motorcycle features a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an offset instrument cluster, and more.

It is offered in a total of six colour variants. There are two mono-tone, two dual-tone and two triple-tone colour shades on sale. The single-tone shades are Lightning Black & Magma Red, dual-tone paint schemes include Stargaze Black & Delta Blue while the triple-tone colours are Galactic Grey & Dawn Orange.

TVS Ronin: Engine Specifications

Powering the TVS Ronin is a new 225.9cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.1 bhp at 7,750 RPM and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well.

TVS Ronin: Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions TVS Ronin Length 2040 mm Width 805 mm Height 1170 mm Wheelbase 1357 mm Ground Clearance 181 mm Seat Height 795 mm Kerb Weight 159-160 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14 litres

TVS Ronin: Hardware and Features

The new TVS Ronin gets 41mm USD front forks and a 7-step preload adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end with an option of single / dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster with voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and more.

Watch Video | TVS Ronin First Look & Walkaround:

TVS Ronin: Price and Rivals

TVS is offering the Ronin in three variants, SS, DS, and TD. While SS and DS get the same set of features with different colour shades, TD gets some additional features as well. They have been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh, and Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB350 RS, etc.

