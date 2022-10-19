2022 TVS Raider launched at Rs. 99,990/

TVS Raider now gets some segment-first features such as a 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that offers many tech-savvy features for riders such as voice control, navigation assist, incoming call controls, and ride reports.

TVS Motor Company has launched a SmartXonnet TFT variant of the Raider at a price of Rs. 99,990/- ex-showroom. As per the update, the TVS Raider now gets some segment-first features such as a 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that offers many tech-savvy features for riders such as voice control, navigation assist, incoming call controls, image transfer options, and ride reports. All it needs is a Bluetooth-enabled helmet. It aims to strike a chord with new, coming-of-age Gen-Z buyers by offering a slew of technological updates. There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle.

TVS unveiled the new Raider in the virtual space of the TVS Motoverse making it the first motorcycle launch in the Metaverse.



In terms of design, the TVS Raider SmartXonnet TFT variant is largely the same as the standard model with its Bumblebee-inspired headlamp and naked styling. The motorcycle will be available in a colour selection of black and yellow. It continues to be powered by the same 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine as the standrad model. The powertrain produces 24.6bhp @ 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. It boasts a 0-60 kmph acceleration in 5.9 sec and a top speed of 99 km/h. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the bike rides on 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres.



In terms of features, it gets under-seat storage, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and a USB charger as well.



Commenting on the launch, and as the emcee for the digital launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said that the TVS Raider, adjudged with the IMOTY 2022 title, is entering its next phase with the TVS Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant which takes their commitment to delight and wow their customers, a step ahead. This variant aims to add to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and more.