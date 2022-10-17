2022 TVS Raider 125 to be launched on October 19: What to expect?

The new top-spec variant of the TVS Raider 125 will be launched in India on October 19, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from this Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour 125 rival!

TVS Motor Company re-entered the 125cc motorcycle segment with the launch of the Raider 125 in September last year. Now, one year after the launch, the company is all set to give this sporty commuter a fancy update with the launch of a new top-spec variant. The updated TVS Raider 125 will be launched on October 19, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from it.

TVS will launch the updated version of the Raider 125 on the metaverse through the brand’s proprietary platform called TVS Motoverse. While TVS was about to introduce a new top-spec variant of the Raider 125 with a TFT instrument cluster previously, it never really happened due to the shortage of semiconductors. Now, the company is likely to launch the same on its first anniversary.

The upcoming TVS Raider 125 is expected to get an inverted 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with TVS’ SmartXonnect system and Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from the technology update, TVS might also introduce some new colour shades for this motorcycle. The TVS Raider 125 is currently available in Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, and Wicked Black colour shades.

Powering the TVS Raider 125 is a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with TVS’ Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology. This motor churns out 11.2 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Raider 125 is currently priced from Rs 90,620, ex-showroom.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.