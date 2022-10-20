2022 TVS Raider 125: All you need to know

The new top-spec variant of the 2022 TVS Raider 125 has been launched in India at Rs 99,990, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech commuter motorcycle.

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new top-spec variant of the Raider 125 with some hi-tech features. The range-topping variant of the 2022 TVS Raider 125 has been launched in India at Rs 99,990, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech commuter motorcycle.

2022 TVS Raider 125: What’s New?

The new top-spec variant of the TVS Raider 125 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display, making it the most affordable motorcycle to get this feature. It comes with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth system and shows turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, music control, etc. The Raider 125 now also gets a voice recognition system that can be used for various functions.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP: Kushaq, Taigun, XUV700, Punch, etc

2022 TVS Raider 125: Engine and Gearbox

Mechanically, the range-topping variant of the TVS Raider 125 remains identical to its standard trims. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with TVS’ Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology. This motor churns out 11.2 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2022 TVS Raider 125: Hardware

In terms of hardware, the TVS Raider 125 gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties on this commuter motorcycle are performed by a disc brake at the front and it gets an option of a disc or drum unit at the rear with a combined braking system as standard.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

2022 TVS Raider 125: Price and Rivals

The new top-spec variant of the TVS Raider 125 has been priced at Rs 99,990, ex-showroom and introductory. Its other variants are priced from Rs 90,620, ex-showroom. The TVS Raider 125 is offered in Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, and Wicked Black colour shades. It rivals the likes of the Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour 125, etc.

Also Read: Honda City celebrates 25th anniversary in India: A timeline explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.