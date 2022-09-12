2022 TVS NTorq 125 Marine Blue launched: Priced at Rs 87,011

The 2022 TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition has been launched in a new Marine Blue paint scheme. Bookings for the same are now open and it has been priced at Rs 87,011, ex-showroom.

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of a new Marine Blue paint scheme for the NTorq 125 Race Edition. The new 2022 TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Marine Blue has been priced at Rs 87,011, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries have also commenced at the company’s authorised dealerships across the country.

The new Marine Blue paint scheme of the NTorq 125 Race Edition will be sold alongside the existing Race Edition Red and Race Edition Yellow colours. Both these existing colour shades of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition are very popular and have been widely accepted by Gen-Z buyers. They get vibrant chequered flag race-inspired graphics for a sporty appeal.

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid launched: Priced from Rs 15.11 lakh

Moreover, the new Marine Blue variant gets a unique three-tone combination of black, metallic black, and metallic blue that gives it a distinctive appeal. Apart from the introduction of new colour, the NTorq 125 Race Edition remains the same as before. In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that offers more than 60 features.

Watch Video | TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, three-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 9.25 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. It boasts a top speed of 95 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. The TVS NTorq 125 rivals the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Avenis 125, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.