2022 TVS iQube variants explained: What are the differences?

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated iQube electric scooter and it now gets some feature additions along with a longer range. Another highlight is that the scooter is now available in three different variants. We explore the differences between the three models and help you choose which one to buy.

Since its launch in 2020, the TVS iQube was available in only one model and one paint scheme. With the introduction of many more capable electric scooters in India since then, TVS had to pull up their socks and update their offering to better compete in the present landscape. With the 2022 update, the homegrown automaker has brought in three variants of the scooter – iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. All three variants come with some small and some big changes and we are here to tell you about them all.

Design and colour scheme

In terms of size, and dimensions, the three variants are exactly the same. The design has not changed much, compared to the outgoing model either. One small change comes in the form of a larger visor on the S and ST models. All three variants are available in different colour options with the standard iQube getting the Pearl White, Titanium Grey Glossy and Shining Red colour schemes. The iQube S gets four colour options – Mercury Grey Glossy, Mint Blue, Lucid Yellow and Copper Bronze Glossy. Then we have a choice of four colour options with the ST model too, including Starlight Blue Glossy, Titanium Grey Matte Coral Sand Glossy and Copper Bronze Matte.

2022 TVS iQube ST colour options

Hardware & features

There is a difference in the equipment each variant gets that has also resulted in a weight difference between the three models. The ST model is almost 10kg heavier than the other two variants. The iQube still rides on 90/90-12-inch tyres, irrespective of the variant you opt for. However, the rear dual hydraulic springs are adjustable on the S and ST variants only.

Length 1805mm Width 645mm Height 1140mm Wheelbase 1301mm Ground Clearance 157mm Seat Height 770mm Weight iQube – 117.2kg

iQube S – 118.8kg

iQubeST – 128kg 2022 TVS iQube dimensions

The base model of iQube now gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display while the S and ST models get a bigger 7-inch unit. When you opt for the S model, you get a 5-way joystick to interface with the display while the ST model also has touch functionality. With the addition of the joystick and touchscreen, users can accept or reject calls right from the instrument cluster if they have paired their smartphone with the scooter. The S and ST variants also get additional functionality with the Incognito Mode and the availability of music controls on the screen itself.

All three models will get OTA updates but the standard and S models can only get updates to the telematics system while the ST model can also get updates for the cluster and battery management system too. Opting for the S model gives you the option to store digital copies of documents on the instrument cluster and show caller image on the cluster. All these features are also available in the ST model, along with other additions like a bigger 32-litre storage space under the seat, TPMS, Keyless operation and cruise control.

Motor & battery specifications

TVS is still selling the iQube with a hub-mounted BLDC motor with a peak power output of 5.9bhp. However, top of the line ST model can now achieve a top speed of 82kmph while the other two models top out at 78kmph. The acceleration time is identical and the torque output is the same too. Even when you talk about the lithium-ion battery, the ST model has a bigger 4.56kWh unit that can be charged using a 950W or a 1.5kW charger in a shorter amount of time.

iQube iQube S iQube ST Motor BLDC Hub Motor BLDC Hub Motor BLDC Hub Motor Peak Power 5.9bhp 5.9bhp 5.9bhp Rated Power 4bhp 4bhp 4bhp Peak Torque 140Nm 140Nm 140Nm Battery Capacity 33Nm 33Nm 33Nm Charging Time

(0-80 per cent) 4 hours 30 minutes (650W)

2 hours 50 minutes (950W) 4 hours 30 minutes (650W)

2 hours 50 minutes (950W) 4 hours 6 minutes (950W)

2 hours 30 minutes (1.5kW) Range Power – 75km

Economy – 100km Power – 75km

Economy – 100km Power – 110km

Economy – 145km 2022 TVS iQube variant specifications

All three variants come with two riding modes – Economy & Power. The standard iQube and the S model both deliver a range of 100km in the Economy mode and 75km in the Power mode. The ST model delivers a much higher range of 110km in Power mode and 145km in the Economy mode.

Pricing

Last but not the least, there is a difference in price as well. The base model of the 2022 TVS iQube costs Rs 95,564 while the S model comes in at Rs 1.09 lakh (on-road, Delhi). Prices for the ST model have not been revealed yet but we suspect that it will come closer to the range of 1.4-1.5 lakh.