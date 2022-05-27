2022 TVS iQube: Top 5 things to know

The 2022 TVS iQube gets more mileage, more features and more charging options, and a price cut.

The two-wheeler electric space is not that old and yet, we have one of the possible veterans here. One of the first ones to take a dive into EVs, TVS is here with the updated iQube electric scooters. Here are 5 things that are new –

Design

In terms of design, the TVS iQube ST looks a lot similar to the iQube standard and the iQube S. However, to set them apart, the ST gets 4 different colours – Blue, Grey, Copper-Bronze Matte and Coral Sand. The company has even added variants – S and ST above the base trim offering customers a variety of colours, features, range and even charging options.

More Range

The TVS iQube S get a 3.4kWh battery pack and claims to offer a real-world range of 100kms. The iQube ST holds a 5.1kWh battery pack that claims to be good for 140kms. Back in 2020, when the TVS iQube was first launched, it housed a 2.2kWh battery pack that claimed a range of 75kms.

More Space, More Features

The TVS iQube offers capacious under-seat storage of 32-litres. The brand claims that the space is roomy enough to hold two helmets. Comparatively, it’s a noteworthy upgrade from the TVS iQube and iQube S electric scooters that get only 17-litres of luggage space.

The base variant of the iQube continues to get the 5.0-inch colour TFT display while the S and ST versions now get a 7.0-inch TFT display. The iQube ST even gets a touchscreen. The 7.0-inch touchscreen features Alexa that responds to questions about the charge level.

Charging Options

TVS is now also offering a number of charging options from its accessory portable chargers, including a fast charging option. The S and ST variants are compatible with 650W and 950W portable chargers, that claim a charging times of 4.5 hours and 3 hours, respectively. Additionally, the ST trim gets the option of a 1.5kW portable fast charger.

Price

With all the changes and added features, the 2022 TVS iQube has not witnessed a price hike, it instead gets a price drop. The scooter was priced at Rs 1.15 lakh at the time of its launch. Today, the base variant costs Rs 1.12 lakh, while the S version is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (all prices, on-road, Bengaluru). Prices for the TVS iQube ST version are yet to be announced.