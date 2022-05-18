2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India at Rs 98,564. The new 2022 iQube will be available in multiple colours and variants with different charging options as well.

2022 TVS iQube launched in India at Rs 98,564, on-road Delhi. The new TVS iQube is the only electric offering from the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer and competes directly with the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and the Bajaj Chetak.

The new 2022 TVS iQube is now available in three variants, and the prices are as follows:

TVS iQube – Rs 98,564

TVS iCube S – Rs 1,08,690

TVS ICube ST – Not revealed, but can be reserved at Rs 999

Note: All prices are on-road, Delhi

As per TVS, deliveries of the new iQube and iQube S will begin immediately, while the ST variant’s deliveries will commence soon.

The TVS iQube is not a new product; it was originally launched in 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturer initially sold the iQube through select dealers and was priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom. This model of the iQube was powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that could reach a top speed of 78 km/h and could do 75 km on a full charge.

The battery was able to offer a ~20 km range when charged for an hour, and the battery pack had a 3-year warranty. This performance, however, was far off the mark when compared to the EVs made by Ather and Ola.

The new TVS iQube on the other hand offers a range of 140 km. TVS also offers multiple charging options with the new scooter — 650W, 950W, and 1.5 kW, based on the variant.

Where TVS made up for is with its list of features such as geofencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts, message alerts, and more. The latest version gets all the goodies, including a new 7-inch TFT dashboard, depending on the variant, while also offering connected tech.

Also, TVS is looking at expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in India by launching two and three-wheelers with motors ranging between 5 and 25kW. The first product to roll out under this aim is the new 2022 TVS iQube.