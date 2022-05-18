TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launch in India Today Live Updates: TVS Motor Company has many capable internal combustion engine-powered two-wheelers in the market. The homegrown manufacturer is now setting its sights on an electric future. They currently have one electric scooter in their arsenal – the iQube. This humble electric scooter was launched almost two years ago and could do with an update to keep pace with the growing competition in the EV space.
While there are no concrete details on what the 2022 update of the TVS iQube would bring to the table, we suspect, a longer range would be one of them. The scooter currently has a claimed range of 75km while many others in the same price bracket are offering 90km and above on a single charge. TVS could also take this opportunity to flesh out the feature list and add more connectivity options.
Did you know that the iQube was first launched in January of 2020? Back then, this electric scooter was only available through select TVS dealerships in Bengaluru. When launched, the scooter was priced at Rs 1.15 lakh.
Welcome to another live blog on Express Drives. Today we shall be following the launch proceedings of the 2022 TVS iQube. The company has been tight-lipped about the new updates to the scooter, but we shall be sharing all the important updates with you in the next few hours.