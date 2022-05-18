New TVS iQube India Launch, 2022 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Price in India, Specifications, Features Live Updates: TVS has plans to update the iQube electric scooter. While details are scarce, we expect the scooter to now have a longer range and more features.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launch in India Today Live Updates: TVS Motor Company has many capable internal combustion engine-powered two-wheelers in the market. The homegrown manufacturer is now setting its sights on an electric future. They currently have one electric scooter in their arsenal – the iQube. This humble electric scooter was launched almost two years ago and could do with an update to keep pace with the growing competition in the EV space.

While there are no concrete details on what the 2022 update of the TVS iQube would bring to the table, we suspect, a longer range would be one of them. The scooter currently has a claimed range of 75km while many others in the same price bracket are offering 90km and above on a single charge. TVS could also take this opportunity to flesh out the feature list and add more connectivity options.

Live Updates