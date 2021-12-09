2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.33 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top five things that you need to know about it!

TVS Motor Company launches back-to-back new products in India. Just a few weeks ago, this Madras-based two-wheeler maker introduced the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with several segment-first features and now, they have updated the Apache RTR 200 4V too. The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.33 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top five things that you need to know about it.

Updated Headlamp

Just like the new Apache RTR 160 4V, the updated Apache RTR 200 4V too gets a new set-up for the headlamp. The motorcycle features a blacked-out assembly for the headlamp along with a new LED DRL in the middle that gives it a more sporty appeal.

More Powerful than before

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is slightly more powerful than the outgoing model. It is still powered by a 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine but now develops 20.53 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,800 RPM. For instance, its predecessor developed 20.2 hp at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Road Test Review:

Feature-rich Motorcycle

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has always been the most feature-rich motorcycle in its segment. It gets an all-digital instrument cluster with TVS’ SmartXonnect system. Some other first-in-class features include three riding modes: Sport, Urban & Rain, adjustable brake and clutch levers, an assist & slipper clutch, etc.

Same Hardware

Talking about hardware, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets Showa forks at the front with pre-load adjustment and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets disc brakes at either end and one can choose between single/dual-channel ABS variants for added safety.

Variants and Prices

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in India in two variants. The single-channel ABS variant of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh while its dual-channel ABS model retails at Rs 1.38, ex-showroom Delhi. Also, the new Apache RTR 200 4V is offered in three colour shades, namely Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue.

