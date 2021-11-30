2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India. It has been priced at Rs 1.33 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and Rs 1.38 lakh for the dual-channel ABS model, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Motor Company keeps updating its products from time to time to keep them fresh and stay ahead of its rivals. Just a few weeks ago, the company launched the updated Apache RTR 160 4V. Now, in line with the design language of its 160cc streetfighter, TVS has launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V. The price of the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V starts in India at Rs 1.33 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant, ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about the changes, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets an updated headlamp assembly, just like the new RTR 160 4V. This 200cc naked streetfighter features a blacked-out assembly for the headlamp along with a new signature LED DRL in the middle that gives it a more sporty appeal. Apart from this cosmetic add-on, the rest of the bits remain the same as before and the Apache RTR 200 4V continues to remain the most feature-rich motorcycle in its class.

Watch Video | 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Road Test Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about engine specs, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets a 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20.2 hp of power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster with TVS’ SmartXonnect system. Some other first-in-class features include three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain, adjustable brake and clutch levers, etc.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets Showa forks at the front with pre-load adjustment and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. It gets disc brakes at either end and one can choose between single/dual-channel ABS variants. The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will be available in three colours, namely Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue. It has received a nominal price hike of just around Rs 800 and its single-channel ABS variant has been priced at Rs 1.33 lakh while the dual-channel ABS model will retail for Rs 1.38, ex-showroom Delhi.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.