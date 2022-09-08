2022 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180 launched: Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine producing 15.8 bhp and13.85 Nm while the RTR 180 gets a 177.4 cc oil-cooled engine churning out 16.7 bhp and 15 Nm torque.

TVS has launched the new 2022 Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles at the starting price of Rs. 1.17 lakh for the RTR 160 Drum variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 1.30 lakh for the top RTR 180 Disc BT variant. Both bikes get some cosmetic changes and added features. The duo also features slight tweaks made to the power output and a reduction of body weight by a couple of kilograms.

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 series is available in 2 stunning colours – Black and White; while the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 series is available in 5 colours namely – Black, White, Red, Blue and Grey.

Model Price, ex-showroom VS Apache RTR 160 Drum Rs. 1,17,790 TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Rs. 1,21,290 TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT Rs. 1,24,590

TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT Rs. 1,30,590

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 get new LED headlamps and taillamps. For safety, the bikes feature ABS, dual channel ABS, and a slipper clutch as well.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 colour options

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine producing 15.8 bhp of power and a peak torque of 13.85 Nm while the RTR 180 gets a 177.4 cc oil-cooled engine churning out 16.7 bhp of power and 15 Nm torque. Both are offered with a 5-speed gearbox.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 colour options

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.”

For convenience, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with an advanced Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with voice assist. These motorcycles also get three ride modes namely – Rain, Urban and Sport, and a 120mm wide rear tyre and