2022 Triumph Trident gets a splash of Matt Baja Orange colour

The updated Trident is expected to be launched in India soon.

It’s been just over a year since Triumph Motorcycles launched the Trident 660 in India and now, they have unveiled the 2022 edition for the global market. There is no confirmation from the British two-wheeler manufacturer when the motorcycle will be available in India, but we expect it to be heading to our shores sometime this year.

The 2022 update is limited to a new paint scheme, Matt Baja Orange. The new colour is splashed on the tank and the front mudguard. The Triumph tank logo and the graphics remain the same in Storm Grey Triumph logo tank graphics while the radiator cowl is in a contrasting Matt Storm Grey shade and the entire rear section and the headlight bezel remain Jet Black. The Trident 660 will continue to be available in the four current paint schemes — Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black and Silver Ice and Silver Ice Diablo Red.

Mechanically, the 2022 Trident 660 remains the same and continues to be powered by an 80bhp 660cc liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder with 64Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with a slip and assist clutch. Apart from this, the Trident 660 gets ride-by-wire throttle with switchable traction control and two riding modes — Rain and Road. The colour TFT display offers an optional Bluetooth connectivity system that enables turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, and phone and music controls via the switchgear.

The Trident 660 sports a 7-inch LED headlight with self-cancelling LED indicators. It has an accessible seat height of 805mm. The bike is equipped with Showa black upside-down front forks with 120mm front wheel travel, and preload-adjustable mono-shock rear suspension with 133.5mm travel. It comes standard with 17-inch Michelin ‘Road 5 tyres, Nissin braking system, 2-piston sliding front callipers with twin 310mm discs and a single 255mm disc.

The Trident 660 is priced from Rs 7.95 lakh, ex-showroom, onwards and locks horns against the Kawasaki Z650 and HondaCB650R.