2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at Rs 19.19 lakh. The new Triumph Tiger is available in GT and Rally variants, while the Explorer trims get a 30-litre fuel tank.

Premium bikemaker Triumph has launched the model year 2022 Tiger 1200 in India at Rs 19.19 lakh, ex-showroom. The Triumph Tiger 1200 is the UK marquee’s flagship adventure tourer offering and is available in four variants, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.

Triumph Tiger 1200 pricing

Tiger 1200 GT Pro – Rs 19,19,000

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer – Rs 20,69,000

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro – Rs 20,19,000

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer – Rs 21,69,000

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro

The GT versions of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 are more road-focused and get a 19/18-inch alloy-wheel setup and 7.9-inches of suspension travel, while the Rally versions get a 21/18-inch setup with spoked wheels. and 8.7-inches of suspension travel. The Explorer version of the GT and Rally trims feature a larger, 30-litre fuel tank, while the Pro variants get a 20-litre fuel tank.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 gets significant updates compared to the older model such as a completely redesigned front end, a narrower design for better off-road handling, a single LED unit replacing the older twin light setup, a full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster, and more. The Triumph 1200 adventure motorcycle has lost significant weight while gaining more tech and power.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

Starting with the changes that are not noticeable straight away, Triumph has given the new Tiger 1200 a new rear swingarm and suspension setup, while the adventure motorcycle gets a bolt-on subframe. The pillion footpegs are bolt-on as well and can be removed.

In the tech department, the new 1200s get a blind spot radar, fully customisable rider modes including Off-Road and Off-Road Pro, ABS, traction control, cruise control, Cornering ABS with a six-axis IMU, heated grips, Showa semi-active suspension, and a host of other features that complement the flagship adventure motorcycle’s capabilities.

As with any Triumph, the cherry on the cake is the inline triple. The 2022 Tiger 1200 gets a 1160cc, T-plane engine that churns out 148 bhp and 130 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slip assist clutch. All variants get a bi-directional quick-shifter.

In India, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 competes with the BMW GS 1250, Honda Africa Twin, and the Ducati Multistrada V4, while globally, the competition includes the KTM 1290, Yamaha XT1200Z Super Tenere, and a host of others.