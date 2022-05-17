2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 India launch on May 24: BMW R 1250 GS-rival

Triumph’s flagship adventure tourer, Tiger 1200, made its world premiere in December 2021. Now, months after its global debut, it is all-set to arrive in India. Pre-bookings for the new Tiger 1200 are already open and the company has now announced its official launch date too. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India on May 24, 2022.
Triumph’s Tiger 1200 has undergone a major overhaul and its new-generation version gets a host of updates over its predecessor. This flagship adventure tourer boasts a completely new styling, a new powertrain, loads of hi-tech features, and more. Moreover, the company has officially confirmed that it will be offered in India in a total of four variants. They are – GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.
Powering this motorcycle will be a new 1,160cc, inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. This motor will churn out 150 hp of maximum power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, i.e. around 9 hp and 8 Nm more than its predecessor. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition, Triumph claims that the all-new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle.
The all-new Tiger 1200 will get electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension while the braking duties will be performed by Brembo Stylema callipers. In terms of features, it will get a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro control, and more. Upon launch, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 will rival the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.