2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 India launch on May 24: BMW R 1250 GS-rival

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India on May 24, 2022. Upon launch, this flagship adventure motorcycle will rival the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.

Triumph’s flagship adventure tourer, Tiger 1200, made its world premiere in December 2021. Now, months after its global debut, it is all-set to arrive in India. Pre-bookings for the new Tiger 1200 are already open and the company has now announced its official launch date too. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India on May 24, 2022.

Triumph’s Tiger 1200 has undergone a major overhaul and its new-generation version gets a host of updates over its predecessor. This flagship adventure tourer boasts a completely new styling, a new powertrain, loads of hi-tech features, and more. Moreover, the company has officially confirmed that it will be offered in India in a total of four variants. They are – GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.

Powering this motorcycle will be a new 1,160cc, inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. This motor will churn out 150 hp of maximum power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, i.e. around 9 hp and 8 Nm more than its predecessor. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition, Triumph claims that the all-new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle.

The all-new Tiger 1200 will get electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension while the braking duties will be performed by Brembo Stylema callipers. In terms of features, it will get a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro control, and more. Upon launch, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 will rival the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.