New Triumph Tiger 1200 On Road Price in India, Launch, Features, Specs Live Updates:

New 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launch in India Live Updates: Triumph Motorcycles is going to launch the 2022 Tiger 1200 in India. This adventure tourer has become a well-known name in the community and has been one of the best bikes to take on almost any road. The 1200 models sit at the top of the Tiger range and get the biggest engine and best features out of the entire lineup. This new iteration is going to be no different and will compete against bikes like the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 and Honda’s Africa Twin.

The updated model sports the same overall design as previous Tigers but has a redesigned front. Now, it has a single-pod headlamp with an LED DRLs strip running across. Since the Tiger 1200 is being offered in four variants now, the fuel tank size and shape has changed as well. These four variants include GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The GT models are road-biased bikes while the Rally bikes are meant for going off the beaten path. The Explorer models get a much bigger 30-litre fuel tank too.

Powering the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is a new 1196cc, T-plane engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. This triple-cylinder motor is capable of producing a peak power of 148bhp and a peak torque figure of 130Nm. There has been a focus on saving weight along with the increase in power. Even the instrument console has been upgraded to a 7.0-inch colour TFT screen with the ability to pair your smartphone.

