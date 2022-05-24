New 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launch in India Live Updates: Triumph Motorcycles is going to launch the 2022 Tiger 1200 in India. This adventure tourer has become a well-known name in the community and has been one of the best bikes to take on almost any road. The 1200 models sit at the top of the Tiger range and get the biggest engine and best features out of the entire lineup. This new iteration is going to be no different and will compete against bikes like the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 and Honda’s Africa Twin.
The updated model sports the same overall design as previous Tigers but has a redesigned front. Now, it has a single-pod headlamp with an LED DRLs strip running across. Since the Tiger 1200 is being offered in four variants now, the fuel tank size and shape has changed as well. These four variants include GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The GT models are road-biased bikes while the Rally bikes are meant for going off the beaten path. The Explorer models get a much bigger 30-litre fuel tank too.
Powering the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is a new 1196cc, T-plane engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. This triple-cylinder motor is capable of producing a peak power of 148bhp and a peak torque figure of 130Nm. There has been a focus on saving weight along with the increase in power. Even the instrument console has been upgraded to a 7.0-inch colour TFT screen with the ability to pair your smartphone.
Both the Rally and GT bikes get Showa 41mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. The suspension supports semi-active damping and the rear can be adjusted for preload. However, due to the nature of the Rally bikes, they get a longer travel of 220mm on both ends while the GT bikes get 200mm suspension travel.
The braking hardware remains the same across the entire range. At the front are two 320mm floating discs with Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial calliper while the rear is managed by a single 282mm disc and a single-piston calliper by Brembo.
The new models come with a new 1,160cc, in-line, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In terms of cubic capacity, this engine is slightly smaller but still puts out higher power and torque figures. Peak power of 130bhp comes at 7,750rpm while peak torque of 130Nm is achieved at 7,000rpm.
The 2022 update will see the twin-pod headlamps being phased out in favour of a single unit design. It looks modern and cool but we will miss the quirky design of the old Tiger 1200. In fact, this has been a theme across the entire Tiger range. The Tiger 900 got a similar treatment and the brand-new Tiger 660 has two-pod lights but they are very sleek and in line with modern design philosophy.
The 2022 models of Tiger 1200 will be launched in four variants – GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. This is a departure from the previous nomenclature followed by Triumph wherein the bikes were given the XC and XR suffixes.
A very warm welcome to all the people joining us today. There is a new Tiger entering the urban jungle soon. Stick around as we go Tiger spotting and appreciating its glory!