2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 confirmed to arrive in 4 avatars in India: Specifications revealed ahead of launch

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be offered in a total of four variants – GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. All four bikes will get a new and improved engine along with extra gadgets to make the ride even more enjoyable.

Triumph’s Tiger range of motorcycles have made a name for themselves for being capable off-road and touring machines. The company had recently introduced a new member in the Tiger family in the form of the Tiger 660. They even updated the middleweight offering Tiger 900, not too long ago and now are gearing up to launch the new Tiger 1200. While the launch is only a few days away, we have got confirmation regarding the specifications of the bike and the variants it will be available in.

The new iteration of Tiger 1200 gets treated to a new headlamp design. Gone are the twin-pod units to make way for a single, wide headlamp unit with a DRL strip running through it. The entire lighting setup consists of LED lights and the fuel tank has been sculpted to be narrower. Ground clearance has also been improved to make the Tiger 1200 more capable in tricky terrains.

The Pro range of Tigers has a 20-litre fuel tank while the GT range gets a much large 30-litre tank. All four bikes have a wheelbase of 1560mm. Triumph says that they have reduced the weight of the Tiger 1200 by about 25kg. The GT Pro variant weighs 245kg, the Rally Pro weighs 249kg, the GT Explorer weighs 255kg and the Rally Explorer is the heaviest at 261kg.

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 range is powered by a new 1196cc, T-plane engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. This triple-cylinder motor is capable of producing a peak power of 148bhp and a peak torque figure of 130Nm.

In terms of equipment, there is a bigger 7-inch colour TFT screen with My Triumph Connectivity System. The front of the bike houses the 49mm Showa USD forks and twin 320mm floating disc brakes from Brembo. At the back, one can see a Showa semi-active monoshock and a single 282mm disc brake. While all bikes get the same suspension setup, the GT Pro and GT Rally bikes get 200mm suspension travel while the Rally bikes extend it to 220mm. Apart from this, the brakes come with dual-channel ABS and Cornering ABS. As expected, the new Tiger 1200 also comes with riding modes and a traction control system.

The tyre sizes change depending on the model you pick. The GT bikes get a 19-inch alloy at the front and an 18-inch at the rear, shod with Metzeler rubber while the Rally versions come with a bigger 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and an 18-inch spoked wheel at the rear. The Explorer bikes also come with a Blind Spot Radar that enables two features – Blind Spot Assist and Lane Change Assist.

Convenience features on the bike include heated grips and heated rider and pillion seats. The seat height can be adjusted on all bikes and ranges from 580mm to 870mm on the GT Pro and GT Explorer. The Rally Pro and Rally Explorer can have a seat height ranging between 875mm to 895mm with an option to drop it by another 20mm with the low accessory seat.