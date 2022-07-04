2022 Suzuki Katana launched in India: Priced at Rs 13.61 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan launched the Katana motorcycle in India.

Under the product concept, ‘Forging a New Street Legend’, the Katana was developed to be a sporty-looking standard street motorcycle. It takes lean, mean retro flair and evolves it to offer thoroughly modern styling and performance.

Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999cm3 four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine to deliver 112 kW (152 PS) / 11,000 RPM power and 106 N-m / 9,250 RPM torque. The motorcycle is armed with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems. S.I.R.S. features Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System.

Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) offers a wider selection of 5 mode settings (+ OFF).

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) is designed to offer a choice between three different modes that change output characteristics — especially when turning the throttle grip from a slightly open position to when it reaches the top of the mid-speed range under acceleration to match riding conditions or preferences. The settings for each mode were tested to build in the flexibility to better adapt to changing weather, road and riding conditions and optimise performance.

Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle System enables the new electronic control systems. Low RPM Assist suppresses engine stalls and helps ensure better control and operation in stop-and-go traffic. Suzuki Easy Start System enables the rider to start the engine with one quick press.

The Katana uses lightweight chassis that is engineered to provide agility, and ease of control. Upright riding position to provide optimum control and maximum comfort, even on longer rides. The multi-functional instrument cluster is fully LCD and comes with adjustable brightness.

The motorcycle design features a vertically stacked LED headlight with a unique rectangular shape and LED front position lights. At the back, the LED tail light and brake light provide a distinctive design.

Suzuki Katana will be available at all the company’s Bike zone dealerships for Rs 13,61,000/- (ex-showroom, Delhi) after July 4. The motorcycle will be available in 2 colour variants: Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and Metallic Mystic Silver.