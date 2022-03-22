2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this Yezdi Scrambler-rival!

Royal Enfield kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the Himalayan-based Scram 411. The new 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 is essentially a toned-down version of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle to cater to the masses. Both the motorcycles have a lot of similarities but the Scram has its own share of USPs too. In this article, we have shared the top 5 things you need to know about this Yezdi Scrambler-rival!

RE Scram 411: Design & Colours

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets some visual changes that distinguish it from the Himalayan. For instance, while the Himalayan gets a long windscreen, the Scram 411 doesn’t get one. In addition, it gets a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp, an offset speedometer, an aluminium sump guard, re-designed side panels, new grab rails, etc.

Royal Enfield is also offering funky colour shades with the new Scram 411 that will appeal the young buyers. It is available in a total of seven colour shades. They are – White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow.

RE Scram 411: Dimensions & Capacity

Specifications RE Scram 411 Length 2160 mm Width 840 mm Height 1165 mm Wheelbase 1455 mm Seat Height 795 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Kerb Weight (without fuel) 185 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres

RE Scram 411: Engine & Transmission

In terms of mechanicals, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 remains unchanged. Powering this motorcycle is the same 411cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also powers the RE Himalayan. The power and torque figures remain unchanged at 24.3 hp and 32 Nm respectively. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

RE Scram 411: Tyres, Brakes & Features

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets a smaller 19-inch front tyre, compared to the 21-inch unit of the Himalayan, while the rear tyre remains the same at 17-inch unit. For braking duties, it gets a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm travel and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. In terms of features, the Scram 411 gets an offset speedometer, which is the same as the Meteor 350. Also, one can opt for the Tripper navigation pod as an accessory.

RE Scram 411: Price & Rivals

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been priced between Rs 2.03 lakh – Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and deliveries have also begun. It directly rivals the Yezdi Scrambler. However, indirectly the Scram 411 will go up against some sport-tourers too, including the Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, etc.

