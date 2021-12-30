2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 spied on test: Launch early next year

The upcoming 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been recently spotted in a dual-tone colour shade undergoing a road test. It is likely to be launched in India early next year.

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a slew of motorcycles in India next year. This Madras-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer was aiming to launch a new motorcycle every quarter. However, the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues have delayed the launches. Recently, a test mule of the upcoming 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been spotted in a dual-tone colour shade undergoing a road test. It is likely to be RE’s first launch in 2022.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be a more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. RE’s new tourer will share its hardware and mechanicals with the Himalayan. The motorcycle was recently spotted in South India undergoing road testing. It was finished in a new red and black dual-tone colour scheme. Some other notable changes include a new headlamp cowl with brushed aluminium inserts, a new grab rail and a short visor.

Talking about the powertrain, it is expected to get the same engine that powers the Himalayan, albeit with some minor changes. The RE Himalayan is currently powered by a BS6 compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.4 hp of maximum power at 6,500 RPM and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4000-4500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh manual gearbox.

In terms of hardware, the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it will feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Moreover, the Scram 411 is said to ride on a smaller 19-inch front tyre, compared to the 21-inch unit of the Himalayan, while at the rear it will get the same 17-inch unit. The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 will launch early next year at around Rs 1.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

