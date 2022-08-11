2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this latest 350cc retro motorcycle.

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the biggest two-wheeler launches of this calendar year. Bookings for the same are open while the test rides and deliveries will commence on August 10. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this latest 350cc retro motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design and Colours

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a roadster and surely a good-looking one. It has compact footprints and sports a retro appeal. The motorcycle features a round-shaped headlamp, fork cover gaiters, ten-spoke alloys for the Metro and wired-spoke wheels for the Retro variant, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, LED tail lamp, and a stubby exhaust.

Hunter 350’s base-spec ‘Retro’ variant

Royal Enfield is offering the Hunter 350 in eight colour schemes. The Metro variant is available in Rebel Black, Rebel Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey colour shades. Its base-spec Retro variant, on the other hand, will be available in Factory Silver and Factory Black paint schemes only.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty in the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 as well. This motor churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Hunter 350 Length N.A. Width N.A. Height N.A. Wheelbase 1370 mm Kerb Weight 181 kg Seat Height 790 mm Ground Clearance 150.5 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware and Features

The Hunter 350 gets a disc brake at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with single or dual-channel ABS. For suspension duties, the motorcycle sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch tyres. In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster and an optional Tripper navigation pod which is sold as an accessory.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price and Rivals

Hunter 350 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Retro Hunter Factory Series Rs 1.50 lakh Metro Hunter Dapper Series Rs 1.64 lakh Metro Hunter Rebel Series Rs 1.69 lakh

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Retro & Metro, which have been spread across three trim levels. Its prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hunter 350 will lock its horns against the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty Two, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

