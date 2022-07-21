2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted at dealership: Launch in August

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its launch scheduled for next month. It is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in India.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch its latest motorcycle in the country. The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s launch is scheduled to take place in the first week of August. Now, ahead of its official debut, the motorcycle has been spotted at a dealership yard, revealing its design details. The Hunter 350 is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle in India.

Image: WhatsApp Forward

The latest images of the much-awaited Royal Enfield Hunter 350 reveal two colour shades of the motorcycle. While one of them is finished in a single-tone silver shade, the other one gets a dual-tone blue and white paint scheme. The Hunter 350 seems like a compact motorcycle and it features a single-piece seat, a stubby exhaust, and ten-spoke alloys or spoke wheels.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures explained

Some other design highlights of the Hunter 350 will include a round-shaped headlamp, fork cover gaiters, an offset instrument cluster, etc. In terms of features, it is likely to get Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation pod as an accessory. Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, FI engine that does its duty in the Meteor 350 as well.

Image: BikeWale

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

This motor churns out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque in other Royal Enfield motorcycles and is expected to deliver similar output in the Hunter 350 as well. It is likely to get a disc brake at the front and a disc/drum unit at the rear along with a single/dual-channel ABS. Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.