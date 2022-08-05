2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 specs, images, variants officially revealed [Video]

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been officially revealed ahead of its launch on August 7, 2022. Check out the specifications, images, variants, and other details about this motorcycle here!

Royal Enfield is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year. This Madras-based Indian two-wheeler maker will launch the all-new Hunter 350 on August 7, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the company has revealed the specifications, images, variants, and other details about this motorcycle. Here’s all you need to know about the new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design and Colours

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one good-looking motorcycle. It has compact footprints and sports a retro appeal. The motorcycle features a round-shaped headlamp, fork cover gaiters, ten-spoke alloys or wired-spoke wheels (depending on the variant), a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. It will be offered in a total of six colour shades.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and its dry weight is 181 kg.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware and Features

The Hunter 350 gets 41mm telescopic front forks and 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports a 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

It rides on 17-inch tyres and one can choose between spoke wheels and alloys, depending on the variant. In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets an offset twin-pod instrument cluster, one of them being the Tripper navigation pod which will be sold as an accessory.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price and Rivals

The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be revealed on August 7, 2022. It will be offered in two variants – Retro & Metro, and is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in the country. Upon launch, the new Meteor 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.

