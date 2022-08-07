2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 1.49 lakh

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty Two, etc.

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-anticipated Hunter 350 in India. The prices of the all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the test rides and deliveries will commence on August 10. The variant-wise prices of this new 350cc retro motorcycle are mentioned in the table below.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variant-wise prices

Hunter 350 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Retro Hunter Factory Series Rs 1.49 lakh Metro Hunter Dapper Series Rs 1.63 lakh Metro Hunter Rebel Series Rs 1.68 lakh

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Retro & Metro, which have been spread across three trim levels. Moreover, it will be offered in eight colour schemes. They are – Rebel Black, Rebel Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey for the Hunter Metro. The Hunter 350’s Retro variant will be available in Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware and Features

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets telescopic forks at the front and 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch tyres and one can choose between spoke wheels and alloys, depending on the variant. For braking duties, it gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets RE’s Tripper Navigation pod as an optional accessory.

