The Ola S1 electric scooter has been re-launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about Ola’s most affordable electric scooter.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, re-launched the S1 electric scooter on August 15 in its ‘Mission Electric 2022’ virtual event. The Ola S1 is a more affordable version of the S1 Pro that first made its debut in August last year. What’s interesting is that the company hasn’t increased its price and it will be retailed at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom and introductory. Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 Ola S1.

Ola S1: Design and Colours

The Ola S1 looks completely identical to its elder sibling, the S1 Pro. Both these electric scooters feature a minimalist design which is characterised by clean body lines and funky paint schemes. At the front, they get a robot-faced headlamp with LED DRL. The Ola S1 is offered in five colour shades. They are – Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1: Battery and Range

The Ola S1 gets a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 141 km on a single charge (ARAI certified). Ola says that the S1’s ‘True Range’ is 128 km in Eco mode, 101 km in Normal and 90 km in Sports mode. It doesn’t get the Hyper mode and that has been reserved for the flagship S1 Pro only.

Ola S1: Performance and Charging Time

Ola’s most affordable electric scooter, the S1, gets a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 bhp) and 58 Nm of torque. Its top speed is rated at 95 kmph. Ola says that the S1 can be fully charged in 4.4 hours using a regular charger.

Ola S1: Features on offer

The Ola S1 is a feature-rich electric scooter. It gets a touchscreen instrument cluster that shows a ton of information. Moreover, it runs on Move OS 2.0 software and gets Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, music, and other features. Ola Electric also announced that it will get the Move OS 3.0 update by Diwali 2022.

Ola S1: Price, Bookings, and Rivals

The Ola S1 has been re-launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 499 while the deliveries will begin on September 7, 2022. It will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ather 450 Plus, Bajaj Chetak electric, etc.

