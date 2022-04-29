Ahead of the launch of the 2022 KTM RC 390, the price for the bike has been listen on the official KTM India website.

KTM enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the company to launch the 2022 RC 390 in India and we ourselves have been anticipating its launch. While there is no word on the launch of the bike yet, the price has been leaked. If the KTM India website is to be believed, the 2022 KTM RC 390 will have a starting price of Rs 2,77,635 (ex-showroom). This price is very similar to the outgoing model which is going to be appreciated by many.

The 2022 iteration of the RC 390 will be a generational change and come with a new look. At the front, the dual projector lamps have been replaced with a single LED unit and a bigger windscreen. The fairing looks sharper and the graphics have been redone as well. Needless to say, it will be very easy to differentiate between the old and new RC 390. At 13.7 litres, the fuel tank is larger and there is a pillion seat as well. The seat finish is also different and looks like Alcantara. While the 17-inch alloy wheels are the same in size, they get a new 5-spoke design this time around. The RC 390 will be available in two colour options – Electronic Orange and Factory Racing Blue.

Engine 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, FI Power 42.9bhp@9000rpm Torque 37Nm@7000 rpm Transmission 6-speed with slip and assist clutch Seat height 835mm Ground clearance 153mm Kerb Weight 172kg 2022 KTM RC 390 Specification

The 2022 KTM RC 390 gets a lot of upgrades in terms of tech as well. Gone is the basic-looking digital instrument cluster, now you get a colour TFT display much like the Adventure 390. It will also offer smartphone pairing via Bluetooth. You still get WP Apex 37mm upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. There is a single 320mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the back. On top of dual-channel ABS, you also get cornering ABS for added safety.

When it comes to the engine and gearbox, there is no major change but that is not essentially a problem. The 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine still puts out 42.9bhp and 37Nm, which is higher than any other motorcycle in its category. The 6-speed gearbox comes with a slip and assist clutch and this time around KTM has also introduced a quickshifter for clutchless shifts. There is an option to switch off the rear ABS and a traction control system as well.