2022 KTM RC 390 price and specifications revealed ahead of launch

The new 2022 KTM RC 390’s price and specifications have been revealed via KTM’s official website ahead of its launch. It will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310, etc.

KTM India is gearing up to introduce the new-generation RC 390 in the country very soon. The 2022 KTM RC 390 made its global debut in August last year and was scheduled to launch in India in December 2021. However, the launch got delayed. Now, ahead of its official launch, the price and specifications of the new-gen RC 390 have been revealed via KTM’s official website.

KTM’s official website has listed the new-generation RC 390 at Rs 3.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It costs Rs 36,000 more than the old RC 390 which was priced at Rs 2.78 lakh, ex-showroom. For the extra cash, it gets a host of cosmetic & mechanical updates along with some new features. In terms of design, the new KTM RC 390 gets a complete makeover over its predecessor.

Gone are the dual projector headlamps, instead, it sports a new layout for the headlamp that features a single all-LED unit along with LED turn indicators that also double up as DRLs. It gets a new visor too that provides wind protection and aids in the motorcycle’s overall aerodynamics. The 2022 KTM RC 390’s re-designed bodywork and chunky fairing enhance the overall sporty appeal of the motorcycle.

Powering the new-generation RC 390 will be the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 hp of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, it will get a new Bluetooth-enabled TFT display along with a host of electronic aids, including KTM’s Supermoto ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, adjustable rear suspension, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

