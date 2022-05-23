2022 KTM RC 390 officially launched at Rs 3.14 lakh: More expensive, more capable

After many leaks, speculations and months of waiting, KTM has officially launched the next-gen RC 390 in India. While the price has gone up by roughly Rs 36,000, the bike has received a lot of updates to justify the cost.

KTM has launched the much-awaited 2022 update of the RC 390 in India. As we had reported earlier, the new model costs Rs 3,13,922 (ex-showroom) and will be available in two colour options – KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Orange. The new bike gets cosmetic upgrades as well as a more robust electronics package to further enhance its capabilities.

The new-gen RC 390 comes with a slew of electronic upgrades including Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Cornering ABS, Dual-Channel ABS with SUPERMOTO mode and power-assisted anti-hopping slipper clutch. Quickshifter+ is being offered as part of the standard kit.

New to the bike is the improved TFT multicolour display that looks similar to the one seen on the Adventure variant. This colour display supports a fresh look and looks much better than the one seen in the outgoing model. Just like many other modern tow-wheelers, this one also gets Bluetooth connectivity for easily paring the machine with your smartphone.

It comes with the same 373cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that puts out 42.9bhp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37Nm. This engine is being offered with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. As mentioned before, the bike now gets a quickshifter as well.

The 2022 model of the RC 390 comes with a few design updates, the biggest of which is the new headlamp design. It gets a two-step adjustable handlebar and a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank as well. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a BYBRE 320mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by WP Apex USD forks at the front and a WP Apex adjustable monoshock.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets. The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programs for the KTM’s Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well. This multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India.”