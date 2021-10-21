2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

KTM India will launch the new second-generation RC 390 in the country soon. The upcoming KTM RC 390 has been already listed on the company’s official India website.

KTM unveiled its new second-generation RC-series motorcycles globally in August this year. Now, just a few days ago, KTM launched the new-gen RC 125 and the RC 200 in the Indian market. In fact, India is the first country to get these new motorcycles. The company has also revealed that the second-generation KTM RC 390 will be launched in India in a few months’ time. Ahead of its official launch, the new-gen version of this supersport motorcycle from the house of the Austrian two-wheeler maker has been listed on the company’s India website.

The new-generation KTM RC 390 looks identical to the other RC-series motorcycles. Compared to the old KTM RC 390, this new supersport motorcycle has got a complete makeover in terms of design and it even weighs nearly 7 kg less than its predecessor. At the front, it gets a new layout for the headlamp that features an all-LED set-up along with LED turn indicators cum DRLs. It also gets a new visor that provides wind protection and aids in the motorcycle’s aerodynamics.

The new RC 390 gets a completely re-designed bodywork and chunky fairing that enhances the overall appeal of the motorcycle. In terms of features, the second-gen RC 390 gets an all-new Bluetooth-enabled TFT display that also supports KTM’s My Ride application. The riders will be able to control music playback and phone calls on the go using its new switchgear. It gets a host of electronic aids too which include KTM’s Supermoto ABS mode, cornering ABS, and cornering traction control system along with an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

The new-gen KTM RC 390 gets the same engine as its predecessor, though with some minor tweaks. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 43.5 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque, i.e. same amount of power but around 1 Nm torque more than before. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new-gen KTM RC 390 is expected to be launched in India in early 2022 and it will be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

