2022 KTM RC 390 gets its first price hike: New vs old prices here

The all-new 2022 KTM RC 390 has received its first price hike in India. This Austrian supersport motorcycle is now priced at Rs 3.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 KTM RC 390

KTM India recently launched the all-new RC 390 in the country. At the launch price of Rs 3.14 lakh, the new-gen RC 390 was Rs 36,000 dearer than its predecessor. Now within three months of its official launch, the RC 390 received its first price hike, though a nominal one. Check out the new vs old prices of the 2022 KTM RC 390 here. 

2022 KTM RC 390: New vs old prices

Make & ModelNew PriceOld PriceDifference
KTM RC 390Rs 3.16 lakhRs 3.14 lakhRs 2,148

As you can see in the above table, the price of the new-generation KTM RC 390 has been increased by Rs 2,148 and it now costs Rs 3.16 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from the minor price revision, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The 2022 KTM RC 390 gets a host of cosmetic & mechanical updates along with some new features over its predecessor. 

Also Read
KTM RC 390

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets a complete makeover. At the front, it sports a new layout for the headlamp featuring a single all-LED unit flanked by LED turn indicators that even double up as LED DRLs. The RC 390 also gets a new visor, re-designed bodywork and chunky fairing which enhance the overall sporty appeal of the motorcycle. 

Powering the new-gen KTM RC 390 is a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, it gets a new Bluetooth-enabled TFT display and a host of electronic aids, including KTM’s Supermoto ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

