2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched at Rs 3.28 lakh: Gets riding modes & more

The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.28 lakh, ex-showroom. This adventure tourer gets new colour schemes, riding modes for the traction control, and more.

KTM has today finally introduced the updated version of the 390 Adventure in the Indian market. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.28 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open. For the year 2022, this adventure tourer brings in some welcome changes, including two new colour schemes, new riding modes for the traction control, and more.

Talking about the aesthetic updates, while the design of the motorcycle remains the same as before, it does get two new colour shades. They are – KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black. The updated KTM 390 Adventure gets new cast alloy wheels. The construction of the components is based on five spokes instead of six, and this configuration is claimed to permit increased stiffness and resistance for the rims.

In terms of mechanicals, this adventure tourer remains changed. Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that develops 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets an assist & slipper clutch along with Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC).

The company has updated the electronics of this motorcycle and it now gets two riding modes for the traction control, namely Street and Off-road. The Off-road mode will give this adventure tourer a degree of rear-wheel slip to enable easier use in loose or wet terrain. Some other features of the motorcycle include a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a bi-directional quick-shifter, Cornering ABS, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The KTM 390 Adventure has been the first choice for touring enthusiasts in India who needed a purpose-built travel-enduro motorcycle. Featuring new riding modes from the Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and an updated design for 2022, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is closer and visually aligned with the Dakar-winning KTM FACTORY RALLY machines.”

