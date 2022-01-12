2022 KTM 250 Adventure launched at Rs 2.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

Built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter-litre variant is powered by a 248cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque.

KTM today announced the launch of the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure. Bookings have been opened for the MY2022 model priced at Rs 2,35,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manufacturer is also offering finance options with EMI’s starting Rs 6,300. The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has been launched two new colour options – KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue. KTM states that the 250 Adventure was inspired by the race-proven frame of its Dakar Racer, the KTM 450 Rally.

Built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter-litre variant is powered by a 248cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque.

The engine gets a BOSCH electronic fuel injection in conjunction with a Dell’Orto 38 mm throttle body system. The gearbox benefits from a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC).

It is lightweight, thanks to a trellis frame with a bolt on sub-frame. It boasts a ground clearance of 200 mm along with segment-leading suspension travel of 170 mm on the front and 177 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1430 (+/-15.5 mm) and a 26.5o steering rake angle.

The KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with WP APEX suspension in the front and rear. The rider seat is narrow in the front and the tapered steel handlebar is wide.

“The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off road escapes,” Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.