2022 Keeway V302C launched in India: Priced from Rs 3.89 lakh

The new 2022 Keeway V302C has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in three colour variants and gets a V-twin engine.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Keeway V302C launched in India at Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Keeway India has expanded its two-wheeler line-up in the country with the launch of the V302C. The new 2022 Keeway V302C has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open for a token amount of Rs 10,000 while the deliveries are expected to begin soon. It is offered in three glossy colour variants – Grey, Black, and Red. 

Keeway V302C

Keeway made its India debut in May this year. It is a Hungarian marque and sister company of the Benelli group. Apart from the newly launched V302C, its portfolio includes the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, Sixties 300i retro scooter, and the K-Light 250V cruiser. The new V302C is now the flagship Keeway offering in India and it gets a V-Twin engine.  

Powering the new Keeway V302C is a 298cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that churns out 29 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a belt drive system. This motorcycle has a seat height of just 690 mm and its minimum ground clearance is rated at 158 mm.   

Keeway V302C price in india

In terms of hardware, the Keeway V302C gets upside-down front forks and twin spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. It rides on a 120/80-16 tyre at the front and a 150/80-15 unit at the rear. The Keeway V302C is priced from Rs 3.89 lakh to Rs 4.09 lakh, ex-showroom. 

