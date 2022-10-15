2022 Keeway SR 125: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 Keeway SR 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about Keeway’s entry-level offering.

Keeway recently launched the all-new SR 125 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 1,000. One can book this retro motorcycle online on the company’s website or by visiting their nearest Keeway dealership. In this article, we have shared the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Keeway SR 125.

Keeway SR 125: Design and Colours

The Keeway SR 125 is an old-school motorcycle and sports retro charm. In terms of design, it gets a round-shaped headlamp, an off-set speedometer console, fork cover gaiters for the front telescopic units, blacked-out elements, and a flat single-piece seat. Keeway is offering the new SR 125 in three colour shades. They are – Glossy White, Glossy Black, and Glossy Red.

Keeway SR 125: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Keeway SR 125 Length 1890 mm Width 790 mm Height 1050 mm Wheelbase 1285 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm (minimum) Seat Height 780 mm Kerb Weight 120 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres

Keeway SR 125: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Keeway SR 125 is a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.5 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Keeway SR 125: Hardware and Features

The Keeway SR 125 gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. This motorcycle features disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system. It runs on 17-inch tyres and gets spoke wheels. In terms of features, the Keeway SR 125 gets a digital instrument cluster that shows a speedometer, odometer, trip meter, etc.

Keeway SR 125: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Keeway SR 125 is offered in a single variant with three colour shades and it has been priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom. While the SR 125 doesn’t have any direct rivals, this retro motorcycle will indirectly take on the likes of Hero Glamour 125, Honda SP 125, Yamaha FZ 15, Kawasaki W175, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, etc.

