2022 Keeway SR 125 launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.19 lakh

Keeway has introduced the all-new SR 125 in the Indian market. The 2022 Keeway SR 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open officially. One can book this motorcycle online on the company’s website or by visiting their nearest Keeway-Benelli dealership for a token amount of Rs 1,000.

Test rides for the Keeway SR 125 are said to begin by mid-October and the deliveries will commence by the end of this month. It is worth mentioning that the SR 125 is Keeway’s seventh offering in India within five months. Positioned as an entry-level motorcycle, the SR 125 sports retro design language and will be offered in three colour shades. They are – Glossy White, Glossy Black, and Glossy Red.

Powering the Keeway SR 125 is a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.5 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle features disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am pleased to launch the all-new Keeway SR125. With the SR125, we aim to introduce the budding motorcycle enthusiast into the Keeway family. Its simple yet attractive, classic old school design, peppy performance and uncomplicated operation is sure to resonate with those looking for a simple yet enjoyable riding experience.”

