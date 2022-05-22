2022 Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser: Top 5 things you need to know

Hungarian marque and sister company of Benelli Motorcycles, Keeway, has recently made its debut in the Indian market with the unveiling of two 300cc scooters and a cruiser motorcycle. The all-new 2022 Keeway K-Light 250V is the first cruiser motorcycle in India in the quarter-litre segment to feature a V-Twin engine. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about it.
2022 Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser:
Design and Colours
The Keeway K-Light 250V boasts a unique design unlike any other 250cc motorcycle currently on sale in India. At the front, it gets a round-shaped all-LED headlamp with a circular LED DRL and a high-raised handlebar with turn indicators. The motorcycle features eight-spoke alloy wheels, a muscular fuel tank, a scooped rider seat, forward-set footpegs, dual exhausts, and an LED taillamp. It is offered in three color shades: Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Dark Grey.
Engine Specifications
Powering the new Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser is a 249cc, V-Twin, 4-valve, air-cooled engine. It is the first and currently the only quarter-litre cruiser in India to get a V-Twin engine. This motor churns out 18.7 hp of power at 8,500 RPM and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox coupled with a belt drive system.
Dimensions and Capacity
|Dimensions
|K-Light 250V
|Length
|2230 mm
|Width
|920 mm
|Height
|1090 mm
|Wheelbase
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Seat Height
|715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|179 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20 litres
Hardware and Features
The Keeway K-Light 250V features telescopic forks at the front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the cruiser gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. It rides on 16-inch tubeless tyres, the front one being a 120/80-16 unit while the rear one measures 140/70-16. In terms of features, this motorcycle gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that’s placed on the fuel tank and displays all the basic trip-related information along with a gear position indicator.
Price in India
The price of the new 2022 Keeway K-Light 250V will be revealed soon. For now, the pre-bookings for this cruiser motorcycle are open. One can book the K-Light 250V by visiting Keeway India’s official website for a token amount of Rs 10,000. The deliveries of the same are scheduled to begin later this month and it will be retailed via Benelli dealerships across the country.
