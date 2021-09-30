2022 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs 8.42 lakh: Key changes explained

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 still rivals the likes of Triumph Street Triple R and Ducati Monster in the segment.

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of the new 2022 Z900. In terms of the changes, well, you will be surprised to know that the motorcycle remains completely unchanged and so is its price tag. The Kawasaki Z900 has always been one sweet motorcycle and that is possibly the reason why the company didn’t want to alter an already perfect recipe. The bike has been selling in quite decent numbers in India and has been a preferred choice of enthusiasts whenever they are on the lookout for a potent inline-four machine. The motorcycle is still powered by the same 948cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing 125 hp of power and 99 Nm of torque.

Watch Video | Triumph Street Triple R Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The aforementioned price tag is the one that the previous Z900 saw after its last month i.e. August 2021’s price hike. At the said price, the new 2022 Kawasaki Z900 goes up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple R and the 2021 Ducati Monster in the premium naked streetfighter segment. The two rivals of the Z900 are significantly costlier and this is where the Kwacker has an edge.

The new 2022 Kawasaki Z900 will be available at the showrooms across India in Metallic Spark Black. Bookings for the new model are already open at the brand’s dealerships. In case you wish to find your nearest Kawasaki dealership, you can visit the company’s website for the same. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.