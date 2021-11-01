2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

The new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS has been launched in India at Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, it is Rs 41,000 more expensive than the Kawasaki Z650 naked streetfighter.

Kawasaki recently unveiled the all-new Kawasaki Z650RS in its full glory for the international markets. Now, within weeks of its official global debut, this retro classic motorcycle has arrived at the Indian shores too. The new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, the new Z650RS is Rs 41,000 more expensive than the Z650 naked streetfighter, the motorcycle it is based on.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS is available in two colour schemes, namely Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray. It is a very good-looking retro motorcycle that sports old-school charm along with modern cues. In fact, the Z650RS is a modern-day version of the iconic Z650-B1 that was launched in the year 1977. At the front, it gets a circular all-LED headlamp. It also gets LED turn indicators and an LED taillamp.

The new Kawasaki Z650RS gets a classic peanut-shaped slim fuel tank with a long single-piece seat. In addition, the motorcycle also gets golden multi-spoke alloys that look like spoke wheels and a twin-pod instrument cluster to further complement its retro charm. Powering the new Z650RS is the same BS6 compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that also powers the Z650 and the Ninja 650.

This motor churns out 68 PS of power at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For braking duties, it gets dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. The deliveries of the new 2021 Kawasaki Z650RS will start from the end of November or early December 2021. It will rival the likes of Triumph Trident 660, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and Honda CB650R, etc.

