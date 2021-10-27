2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

The new 2022 Kawasaki W800 has been unveiled for the international markets. This updated retro classic Japanese motorcycle is expected to be launched in India early next year.

By:October 27, 2021 2:00 PM
Kawasaki W800

Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2022 Kawasaki W800 for the international markets. A few weeks ago, it was introduced in the United States and now this retro classic motorcycle has been brought to the European markets too. For the year 2022, the Kawasaki W800 gets some cosmetic changes, which include a new colour scheme, attractive body graphics, etc. The updated 2022 Kawasaki W800 is expected to be launched in the Indian market early next year. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Globally, the 2022 Kawasaki W800 has been introduced in a new dual-tone colour scheme that’s called Candy Fire Red with Metallic Diablo Black. While this is a metallic shade, the W800 currently on sale in India gets a matte paint scheme. This updated retro classic motorcycle gets a lot of chrome accents along with white stripes on the fuel tank. The side panels of the motorcycle are finished in black colour. Its rear-view mirrors, front and rear fenders, headlamp surrounds, exhaust, etc. are all finished in chrome.  

The mechanicals of this retro motorcycle, however, remain the same as before. The updated 2022 Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773cc, vertical-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 48 PS of power at 6,500 RPM and 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch too. However, the power figure is slightly low compared to the current India-spec model that is tuned to churn out 52 PS. 

The Kawasaki W800 is based on a double-cradle frame. It gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, this retro classic motorcycle gets a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 270 mm disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Kawasaki W800 is currently priced in India at Rs 7.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming model to charge a slight premium over the current price. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Maruti Suzuki backs auto subscription model to grow in near future

Maruti Suzuki backs auto subscription model to grow in near future

Harman adds Infinity REF 7005A amplifier and ALPHA 100 multimedia player to its aftermarket car accessories

Harman adds Infinity REF 7005A amplifier and ALPHA 100 multimedia player to its aftermarket car accessories

Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra: Offering lucrative financing schemes

Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra: Offering lucrative financing schemes

Honda to launch its most affordable bike in India next fiscal: Splendor, CT100 rival?

Honda to launch its most affordable bike in India next fiscal: Splendor, CT100 rival?

Sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance - Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance - Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

eBikeGo Rugged electric scooter gets over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its launch: Details

eBikeGo Rugged electric scooter gets over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its launch: Details

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

Hyundai Venue facelift caught on test overseas: India launch likely by next year

Hyundai Venue facelift caught on test overseas: India launch likely by next year

Ola Electric's first Hypercharger goes live ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries: Details

Ola Electric's first Hypercharger goes live ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries: Details

Eicher Motors shareholders approve Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment, remuneration for next 5 years

Eicher Motors shareholders approve Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment, remuneration for next 5 years

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

F1 2021: Verstappen wins US GP to extend title lead to Hamilton

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022

Hero Electric to open 300 new sales touchpoints: Eyes 1,000 mark by FY2022