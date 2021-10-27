2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

The new 2022 Kawasaki W800 has been unveiled for the international markets. This updated retro classic Japanese motorcycle is expected to be launched in India early next year.

Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2022 Kawasaki W800 for the international markets. A few weeks ago, it was introduced in the United States and now this retro classic motorcycle has been brought to the European markets too. For the year 2022, the Kawasaki W800 gets some cosmetic changes, which include a new colour scheme, attractive body graphics, etc. The updated 2022 Kawasaki W800 is expected to be launched in the Indian market early next year.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Globally, the 2022 Kawasaki W800 has been introduced in a new dual-tone colour scheme that’s called Candy Fire Red with Metallic Diablo Black. While this is a metallic shade, the W800 currently on sale in India gets a matte paint scheme. This updated retro classic motorcycle gets a lot of chrome accents along with white stripes on the fuel tank. The side panels of the motorcycle are finished in black colour. Its rear-view mirrors, front and rear fenders, headlamp surrounds, exhaust, etc. are all finished in chrome.

The mechanicals of this retro motorcycle, however, remain the same as before. The updated 2022 Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773cc, vertical-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 48 PS of power at 6,500 RPM and 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch too. However, the power figure is slightly low compared to the current India-spec model that is tuned to churn out 52 PS.

The Kawasaki W800 is based on a double-cradle frame. It gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, this retro classic motorcycle gets a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 270 mm disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Kawasaki W800 is currently priced in India at Rs 7.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming model to charge a slight premium over the current price.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.