2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.47 lakh

Kawasaki India has introduced the new W175 in the country. The all-new 2022 Kawasaki W175 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it is the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycle in the country. It is offered in two colour schemes. The variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2022 Kawasaki W175: Variant-wise prices

Kawasaki W175 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard – Ebony Rs 1.47 lakh Special Edition – Candy Persimmon Red Rs 1.49 lakh

The standard Ebony colour variant of the new Kawasaki W175 has been priced at Rs 1.47 lakh while the special edition Candy Persimmon Red shade is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open at all Kawasaki dealerships across the country while the deliveries of this retro motorcycle will begin in December 2022.

Talking about the powertrain, the new Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke motor that churns out 12.8 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it gets a 12-litre fuel tank. In terms of features, the W175 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The new 2022 Kawasaki W175 gets telescopic forks at the front and a 5-step adjustable dual spring-loaded shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. It sports a single-channel ABS as standard. The Kawasaki W175 will rival the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, etc.

