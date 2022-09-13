2022 Kawasaki W175 BS6 officially teased: India launch on September 25

The new 2022 Kawasaki W175 BS6 has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India debut. Upon launch, it will be Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle in the country.

Kawasaki W175 has been in the news for a long time. It has been spotted on road-test in India several times and now will make its official debut this month. The new Kawasaki W175 BS6 will be launched in India on September 25, 2022. Ahead of its official launch, the company has teased the motorcycle on its social media handles.

The Kawasaki W175 is the smallest member of the Kawasaki ‘W’ family which includes retro cruisers. In fact, upon launch, the W175 will be Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle in the country. One can expect it to be priced around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom) and will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Ronin 225, etc.

In terms of design, the Kawasaki W175 has an old-school retro charm. The motorcycle sports a round-shaped halogen headlamp, fork cover gaiters, wire-spoke wheels, a flat single-piece seat, blacked-out body panels, and minimal graphics. Powering the India-spec Kawasaki W175 will be a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection technology.

This motor will churn out 12.8 bhp and 13.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It will get telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties will be performed by a 270 mm disc at the front and a 110 mm drum at the rear with a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Kawasaki W175 will get an analogue instrument cluster.

